Win a PS4 slim gaming bundle worth £440

And if you threw in the console for free, plus a gaming headset and three more cracking games – The Last Guardian, Ratchet & Clank and No Man’s Sky – we might just have a bit of a swoon.

Well, as you’ve probably worked out by now, that’s the prize in this month’s competition: one winner gets a PS4 Slim (worth £204), the slinkier new version of our favourite games machine, plus a PS4 Platinum Wireless Headset (£129), with 7.1 virtual surround sound for total sonic immersion in your gaming worlds, and those four highly rated titles with a combined value of £107.

Sounds like a whole lot of fun to us – and you can always go back to the greyhounds afterwards.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply follow this link and correctly answer this question.

Hurry! Competition closes 9 March.