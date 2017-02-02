Win a PS4 slim gaming bundle worth £440

...snowboarding, eating chips, watching two greyhounds argue over a tennis ball – but we’d trade most of them for an evening of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, the top title in Stuff’s console games Top Ten.
And if you threw in the console for free, plus a gaming headset and three more cracking games – The Last Guardian, Ratchet & Clank and No Man’s Sky – we might just have a bit of a swoon.
Well, as you’ve probably worked out by now, that’s the prize in this month’s competition: one winner gets a PS4 Slim (worth £204), the slinkier new version of our favourite games machine, plus a PS4 Platinum Wireless Headset (£129), with 7.1 virtual surround sound for total sonic immersion in your gaming worlds, and those four highly rated titles with a combined value of £107.
Sounds like a whole lot of fun to us – and you can always go back to the greyhounds afterwards.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply follow this link and correctly answer this question.
Hurry! Competition closes 9 March.