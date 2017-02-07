WIN the trip of a lifetime to see the Northern Lights

The Philips Ambilight 901F OLED TV

Sound good? It promises to be even better. Here’s what you need to do to enter the competition:

Send us a 30-60s video blog explaining what gadget you’d take on an expedition to see the Northern Lights and why. We want to see how you are in front of the camera, but otherwise the format and choice of gadget is up to you, so use your imagination.

To enter, upload your clip to YouTube and email the link to liam.maguire@haymarket.com (it can be an unlisted video if you prefer).

We will select the winner based on their level of technology expertise and their ability to communicate effectively on camera.

The trip is scheduled for March 16th-20th so you will need to be available on these dates, be over 18 and resident in the UK. You will need to be available to attend the follow-up event in London in April, exact date TBC. Full terms and conditions below.

1. To enter, upload your clip to YouTube and email the link to liam.maguire@haymarket.com. Your video will not be broadcast. 2. Entries close 11:59pm Monday 20th February 2017. 3. Prizes are as stated - an all inclusive trip for two to Tromsø, Norway in March 2017. Flights and all expenses when in Norway are included in the prize, winner will be expected to arrange their own transport to and from Gatwick Airport. Passports and any visa requirements are the responsibility of the winner (Haymarket to advise winner on visa requirements). 4. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 5. No cash alternative and prizes are non-transferable. 6. Only one entry per person. 7. The winner will be judged on level of technology expertise and their ability to communicate effectively on camera. The judges’ decision is final. 7. For full website terms and conditions click here. The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Bridge House, 69 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3SP.

Haymarket Media Group's Privacy Policy

We will not be collecting data from entrants. The winner will have to share their data, but this will be for use to contact and to arrange prize only. It will not be shared with any other person; this is not a data collection exercise.