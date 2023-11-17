Light up your life with Philips’ incredible Ambilight TVs

One of our very favourite TV technologies is Philips’ Ambilight. It cleverly analyses what you’re watching end extends your TV screen way beyond its physical boundary by illuminating the area around it.

Ambilight intelligently and accurately extends the colours in sync with the on-screen action. It makes your TV feel like it’s as big as your room. Whether you’re powering through planets in Starfield, bingeing your favourite TV box sets or enjoying a blockbuster on Blu-Ray, Ambilight makes everything feel bigger, more exciting and more immersive.

You could, of course, put a light behind your TV but there’s simply no match for Philips Ambilight’s incredible precision, incredible speed and incredible results. And the new generation of Ambilight is even better.

Brighter. Bigger. Better.

The next generation of Ambilight is here, and it’s even more amazing. You’ll find it in premium models such as Philips’s new OLED sets, including the OLED808 and OLED+908, in the super ML9308 mini-LED TVs, and in the excellent PUS8808 LED/LCD TV too. Whichever model you choose you’ll get a truly incredible experience in TV shows, movies, streaming and gaming.

That’s because these TVs include Next Gen Ambilight. This delivers even more intensity, even more colours and even more precision than before. It’s completely customisable too, so you can set the speed, the brightness and the responsiveness. You can make it perfect for your space and what you’re showing, streaming or playing.

Powerful processors for perfect pictures

The new premium Philips Ambilight TVs have the seventh generation of Philips’ cutting-edge P5 AI picture processor. The P5 is designed to optimise all five key areas of your TV picture. That’s colour, contrast, resolution, motion and source quality.

One of the best features of the P5 is that it optimises the TV picture to the environment in your viewing room. Philips calls it Ambient Intelligence V2 and it doesn’t just analyse the amount of light in the room. It continually analyses the colour tint of that light too. So it can tell the difference between brilliant mornings and the warmer tones of late afternoon and adjusts your TV image accordingly.

PI5’s Super Resolution delivers exceptional image detail while also maintaining ultra-sharp edges. So you don’t have to choose between sharpness or smoothness. And there’s full support for all the key HDR formats including Dolby Vision Game support.

The ultimate OLED experience

Philips’ new Ambilight OLEDs deliver the ultimate TV experience. The OLED 808 is available in a 42-inch version for the very first time, and the larger models use high-end OLED technology to deliver serious brightness: over 1,000 nits.

The range-topping OLED+908 goes even brighter. It’s a truly exceptional TV, and it’s available in a choice of 55, 65 or 77-inch models. Each one combines the 7th Gen P5 AI processor with the very latest META OLED Panel, delivering over 2,100 nits of peak brightness. That’s over 70% brighter than before, and it also delivers even better viewing angles and energy efficiency too.

And it sounds as good as it looks. The OLED+908 features a powerful 3.1 Bowers & Wilkins sound system consisting of acoustically isolated front, left, centre and right speakers with dual drivers and titanium tweeters. There’s also a 75mm subwoofer and four bass radiators for serious low-end thump in music, movies and games.

And of course the new OLED sets feature the Next Gen version of Ambilight to intelligently and accurately extend the image colours in sync with the on-screen action.

