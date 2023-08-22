Toucan believes that home security should be easy, affordable and great quality. That’s why all items in the high spec Toucan Smart Home range are simple to install and compatible with the free Toucan Smart Home App, which doesn’t require a paid for subscription package – so no monthly fees. Thanks to this month’s competition, five lucky winners will receive the Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell and Outdoor Security Camera Bundle, worth £219.95.

The prize bundles consist of one doorbell and two cameras. Both are easy to install, with no drilling and no wiring required – they even come with rechargeable batteries. Both can be paired with the free Toucan Smart Home app, where you can control and access wide angle, 1080p full HD video, 24/7, live on demand. You can also review a 24-hour history and download footage should you need to keep it for any reason. Inbuilt motion sensors will send instant alerts to your smart device flagging movement, wherever you are in the world.

Notable features include two-way audio, night vision, pre-recorded messages to obscure your voice, inbuilt siren alarms and an option to call emergency services at the press of a button if required. It’s a great prize, that will allow you to relax safe in the knowledge you’ll always be alerted should you need to check anything out at home.

How to enter

Ready to up your home security with some Toucan tech? To get in with a chance of winning one of five Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell and Outdoor Security Camera Bundles, worth £219.95 each, click here and answer this question:

How much does the Toucan Smart Home app subscription package cost?

A…£8 per month

B…£4 per month

C…It’s free

Terms & conditions

1.Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2.Entries close 11.59pm, 6th October 2023. 3.Prizes are as stated. 4.Prizes are non-transferable. 5.Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.