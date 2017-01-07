The Nvidia Shield TV is one of the best media streamers for power users, as it supports 4K video at 60 frames per second - still one of the few devices to do so.

However, it also has its shortcomings - namely, the lack of app support for major suppliers like Amazon. There’s also the small fact that most new 4K TVs come with smart applications built in, making media streamers like the Shield kind of redundant.

Nvidia isn’t going to be caught napping though, and has updated its Shield TV with a host of improvements. First of all, it now supports 4K HDR streaming, both for video content from compatible suppliers, and games streamed from an Nvidia-powered PC. Seeing as though there aren’t any 4K HDR computer monitors available as yet, that’s a pretty big deal for those with compatible TVs.

Secondly, its redesigned the game controller, not only to make it more comfortable but also adding in Google Assistant — the first set-top box to do so.

Thirdly, it’s shrunk the unit down to about half its original size — not much longer than the remote control. Speaking of which, that remote is now bundled in with the Shield TV when you buy it, rather than being a separate accessory.