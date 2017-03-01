The Velar calmly rams itself into a place in Range Rover’s garage

This size chat is very underwhelming. Why am I here?

Because, you want one. The Range Rover Sport is too expensive, the Evoque is too common, and the other obvious model from Land Rover’s range, the Discovery Sport, is wider and higher and just a bit too school-runny. The Velar is a big, classy slab of Range Rover that’ll fit on your drive and into your budget. (Maybe. Starts at £45k, goes up to over £85k.)

I do like the copper details.

And inside, as you’d expect, it’s rammed full of tech, including Touch Pro Duo: two 10-inch displays that are completely hidden until activated. There’s optional air suspension, adaptive cruise control and a 1600W Meridian sound system, so plenty of buttons to press.

And, if you want, you can have it with one of the company’s efficient new Ingenium engines, so you might not feel too bad about the world while you’re stomping all over it. Made in Solihull, UK – which gives you another great accent in which to say ‘Velar’ – it'll be squeezing itself into Range Rover showrooms from July this year.