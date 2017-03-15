Samsung's new TV is a wall-mounted Magritte of a screen

Oh, nice - I’ll be able to pick that beautiful landscape from the Windows XP desktop, then?

Pretty as that was, you’re sadly limited to Samsung’s picks for your wall. Still, there are more than 100 works of art to choose from - including arresting architecture, lovely landscapes and, erm, drawings - so you’ll feel like a sofa curator in no time. In fact, it might be time to get the rest of the walls in sync with the screen.

Samsung reckons it’ll even ship replacement bezels for the Frame TV, as well as a Studio Stand - which we can only hope is styled as an easel.

Won’t the trailing wires ruin the whole ‘it’s a picture’ thing?

That’s where Samsung’s nifty ‘near-invisible’ connection tech comes in, with just a single optical cable connecting to the One Connect box - which should be easy to hide. And, if anyone does notice, you can say it’s an alarm system to protect your masterpiece. It’ll sit almost flush to the wall, too, thanks to Samsung’s ‘no-gap’ wall mount.

What about the specs, though? Will its screen actually fool my friends?

Well, like all the best artwork, it’s open to speculation. Despite teasing the Frame TV, Samsung hasn’t actually served up any hard screen specs. We imagine it’ll carry a 4K HDR (probably QLED) screen - at least, if there’s any hope of imitating canvas - though at what size remains to be seen. Watch this (art) space.