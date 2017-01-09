Nintendo Switch: Everything we know so far

Wondering where we're getting all this? Here are all the news stories, leaks, rumours and speculation we've spotted over the past few months.

> 9 January 2017

Nikkei publishes an article predicting that the Switch's Japanese price will be somewhere in the 25,000 yen region. That converts to around £175 at the time of writing, but once you've factored in tax and duty we'd expect the UK retail price to be well above £200. £250 sounds about right to us.

> 20 December 2016

The Switch will likely be powered by an Nvidia Tegra X1 CPU and a GPU running on second-gen Maxwell tech, according to Eurogamer. And it'll be able to offer more powerful performance when docked than when mobile.

> 7 December 2016

Eurogamer publishes a story (backed up by three separate sources, they say) claiming the Switch will be able to run GameCube titles via Virtual Console, and that three beloved Nintendo titles have already been readied for a Switch release: Super Mario Sunshine, Luigi's Mansion and Super Smash Bros. Melee. Apparently Animal Crossing is currently being tested, and Nintendo is pondering bringing support for a GameCube controller adapter to the Switch as well.

The story also claims that users who've previously purchased Virtual Console games on other Nintendo platforms should be able to "upgrade" to the Switch edition of said games for a small fee.

> 28 October 2016

Despite zero tapping or prodding in the preview video, Eurogamer's sources claim that the Switch will indeed have a touchscreen, and that it's a 6.2in display rated at just 720p resolution. At least it's a capacitive multitouch screen - a big step up from the Wii U and 3DS.

> 27 October 2016

Nintendo just confirmed that we'll get more info on the Switch, including launch game details and surely release date and price, on 12 January 2017 via a livestream event. Mark your calendars!

> 20 October 2016

Nintendo gives the world its first official look at its next console in a preview video that reveals an absolute ton - including the fact that it's called the Switch!

> 06 May 2016

Rumours abound that the Nintendo NX will be using... cartridges? Shurely shome mishtake? What is this? 1995?!

> 27 April 2016

Nintendo announces in an earnings report that not only will the NX be released in March 2017, but that it will be getting a version of the next Legend of Zelda game, previously thought to be a Wii U title only.

> 21 January 2016

A GFK survey - purportedly performed on behalf of Nintendo - leaks online, suggesting that the NX will support gaming at a display resolution of 900p/60fps (yes, that's HD, but less pixel-packed than 1080p) as well as 4K streaming. The latter probably means you'll be able watch videos from Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and other online sources via your NX, provided you also have a 4K TV or projector.