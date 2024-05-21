The Sonos Ace headphones are set to be launched today according to… Sonos

UPDATE: The Sonos Ace headphones are official. Stay tuned for hands-on impressions and a full review in due course.

Original story continues below

Sonos’ headphones have been rumoured for a long, long time – since at least 2021 – and it seems that time is now very close.

Especially as there has been a big leak of the product recently via an authorised Sonos dealer.

The long-awaited product is “coming soon”, according to the company in an Instagram post. But marketing emails sent by the company peg today, 21 May, as the launch date for a new product. We had previously expected them in June and that could well be when they ship.

The marketing emails even have the time of 2pm BST (presumably this changes depending on where you are, so it’s 6am PDT, 9am EDT, 3pm CEST, 9pm CST, 11pm AEST).

We know it’s the headphones as Sonos says in the post that the new product is “our most requested product ever” – and Sonos previously hasn’t been shy in saying that. Although some Sonos users have been quick to point out that the most requested product has to be a working app, given the company’s recent woes in launching an app that clearly wasn’t ready for prime time.

From the leak, the Sonos Ace headphones appear to have a rather simple, organic, curved design, with a generously padded headband joining two round, pebble-like earcups. It’s hard to tell from the leaked photos, but the design and build appear to be as premium as you’d expect from the brand, with thick, plush padding which will hopefully be as comfortable as it looks.

Keen-eyed observers will notice the inclusion of a toggle on the earcups, along with plenty of accessories which include a case, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a 3.5mm audio cable.

It’s not the only product that we’re expecting from Sonos imminently – the same website also leaked the Sonos Roam 2, which appears to have an identical design to the existing version.

Andrew Hayward Freelance Writer About Andrew writes features, news stories, reviews, and other pieces, often when the UK home team is off-duty or asleep. I'm based in Chicago with my lovely wife, amazing son, and silly cats, and my writing about games, gadgets, esports, apps, and plenty more has appeared in more than 75 publications since 2006. Areas of expertise Video games, gadgets, apps, smart home