The Sonos Ace headphones are official and they have one killer feature

Long-awaited and recently leaked, the Sonos Ace headphones are here officially and you’ll be able to buy them globally on 5 June for $449/£449/499 Euros.

The headphones are, for the most part, standard premium Bluetooth 5.4 active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones with spatial audio.

They’re not unmistakably Sonos, but they are nice and subtle and very well thought out with up to 30 hours of battery life on board and a three-hour life available after a three-minute quick charge.

As usual with Sonos gear, they’re available in white and black. You can switch between transparency, ANC and Aware Mode easily.

However, they do have one killer feature called TV Audio Swap – and that’s the ability to switch audio from your soundbar to the headphones with a single press of the so-called Content Key, which is a volume slider and play/pause/answer/end call button.

This will work with Sonos Arc initially, but Sonos were clear that support would come to all current-generation soundbars over the coming months, even the base-level Ray.

Sonos confirmed to Stuff that this feature works using Wi-Fi, although Sonos is clear in its materials not to state that the headphones use Wi-Fi. Presumably, this is to avoid confusion that Sonos Ace can connect to other Sonos products like speakers and fully integrate with a Sonos system – because it can’t.

That could be seen as a disadvantage, but clearly was too difficult to achieve. However, we’d like to see the ability to swap content from other Sonos speakers.

Another technology is called TrueCinema. It’s coming later this year and is, essentially, TruePlay for these headphones. It optimises sound for your living space for a “hyperrealistic listening experience” says the company.

Sonos Ace does support lossless audio if you are using them wirelessly with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound-compatible device using aptX Lossless. However, those devices remain thin on the ground so much more likely is you can cable them up via USB-C if you’re concerned about having lossless audio.

The headphones use custom 40mm drivers, have wear detection so they pause when you remove them and you can customise the EQ in the app. The spatial audio – from supported services like Apple Music – is powered by Dolby Atmos tech. Comfort has also been paid particular attention to, especially with two different types of foam in the headband.

We’re expecting our Sonos Ace review sample to appear soon and we’ll bring you a full review just as soon as we’re able.

