This Acer AI laptop is lighter than a MacBook Pro and reckons it’s just as powerful

AI is everywhere at this point, and it’s getting baked right into hardware now. Microsoft announced it’s partnering with the best laptop brands for Copilot+ AI machines. And this Acer laptop is one of the first available. Not only does it offer the latest in artificial brains, the Swift 14 AI is slimmer than a MacBook Pro and reckons it’s just as powerful thanks to the new Snapdragon X chipset.

At the core of the Swift 14 AI is the new Snapdragon X Series platform. It’s Qualcomm’s Arm-based processor that wants to rival Apple’s silicon performance on Macs. This chipset comes with an NPU that dishes out an impressive 45 TOPS. That means this laptop is geared for some serious AI muscle – handling everything from mundane tasks to complex workloads with ease.

The Swift 14 AI’s design doesn’t just talk the talk. It walks the walk with a sleek aluminium chassis that screams modern elegance. Weighing in at 1.36kg and 15.9mm thin, it’s built for both style and substance – you won’t break a sweat carrying it around all day. And speaking of all day, the battery life promises to keep you powered for a full day without hunting for an outlet. Connectivity? It’s sorted. The Swift 14 AI comes packed with ports from USB-C to USB 3.2. Plus, you get the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

On the visual front, Acer’s new baby sports a 14.5-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Add in a 1440p QHD IR webcam with a triple microphone array, and your video calls are set to be crystal clear. TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Certification ensures your peepers are protected during those long screen sessions.

The Swift 14 AI doesn’t just look good, it’s got the smarts to back it up. You get features like Recall for easy document and app retrieval, Live Captions for real-time translations, and Cocreator for AI-generated content. Windows Studio Effects take your video calls to the next level with improved lighting and noise cancellation. Plus, Auto Super Resolution ensures your gaming visuals are always top-notch. The Swift 14 AI supports Windows Hello for quick and secure logins using facial recognition, and the AcerSense app offers a suite of AI features and device management tools.

Fancy this new lightweight, MacBook-rivalling AI laptop? The Acer Swift 14 AI will set you back $1099/£1199/€1499, and will be available from July. You can pre-order it directly from Acer or from Currys in the UKta.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home