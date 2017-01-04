Netatmo’s Smart Smoke Detector is seriously hot stuff

So I’ll know if my house is burning down and I’m not in it?

Kind of, but also more detail about the cause of any alarm is a good thing. As well as sounding an 85 decibel rigner, the Netatmo Smart Smoke Alarm will tell your phone where in your house it’s detected trouble. And if the thing has gone off in error then it can be switched off from your phone, rather than infuriating your neighbours for a solid five minutes.

As they say, ‘To fail to prepare is to prepare to end up like Homer Simpson.’

That’s definitely not what ‘they’ say

No, but this Netatmo does have a 10-year battery life and works with Apple’s HomeKit. So it’ll futureproof your home for at least a decade when in launches in the latter half of this year.