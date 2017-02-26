The Galaxy Book is a slicker, Samsung-ier Surface

Wait, didn't Samsung try this kind of thing before?

Yep, and not too long ago, either. The TabPro S was a pretty decent first try at a Windows tablet with convertible cunning.

Problem was, the keyboard wasn't great, connectivity was limited and it didn't come with a stylus - so basically, it lacked the things you need to take on the might of Microsoft's Surface range and actually win.

This second attempt, though? We get the feeling Samsung's David just found a convertible-shaped rock to take out Microsoft's hybrid goliath.