Samsung came oh-so-close with the TabPro S.

It was supposed to be a Surface killer, a Windows 10 tablet that was almost as good at desktop duties as it was as a media machine.

It mostly succeeded, too - but the price was a little too high, the keyboard wasn’t all that great, and if you wanted to plug something in… well, you were basically out of luck.

Now it’s time for round two, and it comes with the new name.

The Galaxy Book is a 2-in-1 that manages to improve on Samsung’s initial effort, but this 10.6in version has more to worry about than Microsoft: it’s simply overshadowed by something a little closer to home - even if it does get the price right.