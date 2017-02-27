Ford's Autolivery concept takes the 'man' out of postman

Delivery drones - haven’t we seen these before?

Yes, we have. In fact, Amazon has been running extensive tests of its flying post-bots in Cambridge, UK, for a while - but this new idea from Ford is something different. Forget about simple aerial box-drops: Autolivery is all about automating the entire delivery process.

Really? Sounds more like one of those respray garages from Grand Theft Auto.

Or those vinyl stickers that make your Vauxhall Nova GSi look all super-speedy, like. Yeah, it's an interesting name. As Ken Washington, Ford’s Vice-President of Research and Advanced Engineering explains, “it’s a play on words that brings together automation and delivery.” Quite.

Actually, though, Autolivery is a system of self-driving vans and drones that will operate in urban areas to make package processing straightforward - and people-free.