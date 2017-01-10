The best electric cars to get excited about in 2017

You’re not still pumping petrol into your car, are you? Neanderthal.

If the monumental price of fuel hasn’t already got you wishing for an all-electric future, we’ve cherry-picked a list of the most exciting battery-powered cars on the horizon.

These aren't just 21st century milk floats, either: some have the performance to put traditional motors to shame.

Each one is guaranteed to get you ready to say goodbye to the petrol station forever - and some are closer to reality than you think.