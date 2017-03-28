This smart bike light will improve your cycling proficiency
Turn signals, rear-view footage and live ride-streaming - right beneath your saddle
You know how mum always nags you to be careful on your bike? You know, to indicate clearly, look behind at junctions and text her when you arrive? Hexagon (US$99) is here to put an end to this snowflake treatment. Stick it under your bum and it’ll light you bright to drivers behind, while a brake signal will activate automatically thanks to an accelerometer. Stick your smartphone in the partner mount and you’ll get rear-view footage, too, from the Hexagon’s in-built HD snapper, as well as turn signals and the option to stream your two-wheeled progress to anyone who cares.
Gear