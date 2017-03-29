WTF is… the Samsung DeX?

Essentially, it transmutes the Samsung Galaxy S8 experience from a mobile one to a desktop one. Pop open the DeX’s clamshell-like hatch, slip the phone into the USB-C dock and, after a moment or two, a desktop UI layout will appear on your connected monitor. It’s a plug-and-play setup that’s a lot less fussy than screen mirroring.

If you’re familiar with Windows or macOS, the whole thing will feel very familiar; even though it’s all running on an Android frame, the DeX’s UI lets you resize windows and move them around with a click and drag of your mouse.

The apps installed on your S8 will be minimised, but available from the bottom left of the screen, while smartphone settings move to the bottom right. When calls or texts are received while the phone’s docked, notifications will pop up; you can reply to texts, answer the phone without undocking if you’ve got a speaker attached, or undock it for a more private conversation.

Make no mistake: DeX is designed not as a gimmick but as a real alternative to a desktop PC - albeit a budget one rather than some glowing, water-cooled ninja gaming rig. If you mainly use your computer for word processing and similar office-y tasks, writing emails, watching YouTube videos and web browsing, the Galaxy S8 is more than powerful enough to handle those tasks, and the DeX just facilitates how you view, access and control them.

It’s supposed to be used for long periods of time, too. Samsung has put a cooling fan inside, so that your S8 doesn’t get too toasty when docked for a lengthy stretch.