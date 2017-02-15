Every 2017 LG OLED TV detailed

I'm sure you know this by now but just to confirm - OLED TVs are bloody lovely.

And this year there are going to be more of them than ever, what with Sony, Panasonic and Philips joining LG in the OLED arena.

LG's not taking this new competition lightly, though, and has announced no less than five different OLED models for 2017.

So what's the difference? And which one's right for you? You'll find all of the details below, and while LG hasn't yet announced prices, we'll update this feature with them as soon as they're available. You'll also find links to detailed hands-ons and reviews for those TVs that we've looked at more closely.

And a quick heads-up to save us all a lot of time: other than size, the OLED panels and image processing are the same no matter which of LG's 2017 OLEDs you choose so - in theory at least - the picture should be identical. That means you can decide which to buy based purely on the design, sound and, of course, price.

All the details are but a scroll away.