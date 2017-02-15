Every 2017 LG OLED TV detailed

I'm sure you know this by now but just to confirm - OLED TVs are bloody lovely.
And this year there are going to be more of them than ever, what with Sony, Panasonic and Philips joining LG in the OLED arena.
LG's not taking this new competition lightly, though, and has announced no less than five different OLED models for 2017.
So what's the difference? And which one's right for you? You'll find all of the details below, and while LG hasn't yet announced prices, we'll update this feature with them as soon as they're available. You'll also find links to detailed hands-ons and reviews for those TVs that we've looked at more closely.
And a quick heads-up to save us all a lot of time: other than size, the OLED panels and image processing are the same no matter which of LG's 2017 OLEDs you choose so - in theory at least - the picture should be identical. That means you can decide which to buy based purely on the design, sound and, of course, price.
All the details are but a scroll away.
Signature W7 "Wallpaper" OLED
"The Daddy". "The Don". "The Big Kahuna". All names that would be appropriate for the Signature W7 were it not for the fact that it's incredibly, astonishingly, almost unbelievably thin.
Want some figures? How about 2.8mm? That's how thin this TV is. And thanks to a rather incredible bracket, which sticks to your wall with adhesive tape and holds your TV via magnets and a little hook, even when mounted it protrudes from the wall by just 4mm. It's amazing. Genuinely, fabulously amazing.
Not that there aren't caveats, mind. First, there's no pedestal stand or similar. This is a wall-mount or bust situation. Second, the screen has to be connected to an external unit that handles all of the switches, connections and processing gubbins, and that's a much chunkier unit that, perversely, can't be wall mounted unless you put a shelf up.
But this external unit also doubles-up as a Dolby Atmos soundbar, which is something none of the other LG OLEDs (or any other TV for that matter) has. That soundbar creates virtual surround sound that doesn't just stretch around you, but also above. Having heard it in action we're really rather impressed.
As mentioned, all of LG's OLEDs share the same picture specs, but it's worth quickly running through what those are as they're really rather impressive. Naturally, this is a 4K (UHD) screen, and it supports not only the basic HDR10 spec, but also the more advanced Dolby Vision and the rarer HLG and Advanced HDR by Technicolor standards. In short, if there's a box to be ticked, it has been.
Naturally, you also get the latest version of LG's smart TV platform - WebOS 3.5. It gives you access to all of the usual on-demand services via a very snazzy UI that you navigate using the Magic Remote, which is kind of like a laser pointer but much cooler and far less of a threat to air travel.
Price: TBC
Sizes: 77in and 65in
Signature G7 OLED
In comparison to the W7 "Wallpaper" TV, the G7, which sits just below it in the range, looks positively dull. But let's not forget that this is essentially the same panel and picture awesomeness in a less head-turning package. Let's also not forget that it's bound to be a whole load less expensive.
So here you've still got 4K, all of the HDR formats under the sun and the same amazing OLED contrast and colours. What you haven't got is the ultra-thin, bendable panel or the Dolby Atmos soundbar.
That's not to say this isn't a very thin TV on the whole, as the panel itself is just 2.57mm thick. But here it's sitting atop a big, deep stand-cum-speaker unit. LG actually says this is also a Dolby Atmos sound system, but we're not sure how that can be possible without upward-firing speakers - we've asked Dolby and LG for clarification and will update when we hear back.
Atmos or no Atmos, that speaker is quite clever in that, as well as acting as the TV's pedestal stand, it can be folded up behind the TV if you go down the wall-mounting route. It should be plenty powerful, too, as it's rated to 60W in the 65in version of the telly and a mighty 80W in the 77in model.
Price: TBC
Sizes: 77in and 65in
E7 OLED
At this point LG ditches the "Signature" bit of the name, but remember that you're still getting the same 4K/HDR/OLED picture here as you are with the top-of-the-range W7 and G7.
The G7's big speaker stand is gone, replaced with a slimmer, less powerful speaker unit and a more traditional pedestal stand with a smaller overall footprint.
Speaking of size, perhaps the biggest change here compared to the models above is that it's available in 55in and 65in versions, rather than 65in and 77in. So if you want the most premium 55in LG OLED, this is it.
Price: TBC
Sizes: 65in and 55in
C7 OLED
At this point in LG's 2017 OLED range the TV's begin to look far more "normal". The so-called "Picture-on-Glass" design has gone, replaced with something LG says is "Blade Slim". In reality the actual panel is still very thin indeed, but there's a fairly substantial protrusion on the back where all of the important electronics are kept.
As mentioned multiple times at this point, the picture here should be more or less identical to that of every other 2017 LG OLED, but the speaker system has been downgraded to a more simple and less powerful 40W affair.
You still get WebOS 3.5, which is another constant across the whole range, plus the Magic Remote with which to navigate it.
The arched pedestal looks rather snazzy in person and gives the TV a relatively small footprint.
Price: TBC
Sizes: 65in and 55in
B7 OLED
The TV at the very bottom of LG's 2017 OLED range is actually the one I'm personally most excited about. That's because it delivers the same amazing 4K/HDR/OLED picture as every other model but will presumably be available at a much, much lower price than those above it.
As with the C7, the main sacrifice is the speaker system, which is rated to just 20W, but if, like me, you've got a separate speaker system, that really won't matter to you. This does have a chunkier protrusion around the back, though, which could conceivably be a big deal for some people.
The only other difference to the C7 above is the stand, which features see-through plastic rather than arched metal. To me the B7's stand actually looks a little fancier, though, so that sure wouldn't put me off.
Of course, we'll need to run full tests of all of the models here in order to check that the picture quality really is the same across the whole range, but assuming it is, the B7 could be the real bargain of the bunch for those that have a speaker system or soundbar. We'll update this piece as soon as we can deliver the verdict on each TV.
Price: TBC
Sizes: 65in and 55in