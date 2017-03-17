The best wireless headphones under £100

A basic rule of headphones: pack in less tech and you’ll probably get better sound per pound.

But now that phones are starting to leave out headphone jacks as if they’re last season’s fad, wireless is becoming more important than ever. Blame/praise Apple on this front: following the headphone-socket-less iPhone there came an avalanche of wireless headphones - so many, in fact, that it’s hard to tell the good from the bad.

Or rather it is if you don't have someone to guide you. Fortunately, you do: we’ve amassed a small mountain of the things to find out which pairs under £100 are really worth the cash. And you may be a little surprised by the brands that come out top for sound quality....