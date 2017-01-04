Forget about the smart hairbrushes and ridiculously fast electric cars, CES 2017 is about TVs. From Panasonic’s first ever OLED set to the latest eye-searingly bright Samsungs, we’ve seen plenty of teles to get excited about. Especially if you’ve not yet made the jump from old fashioned High Definition to 4K.
Unless you’ve got pockets as deep as the Grand Canyon, you’ll only be able to afford one of them. So without further adieu, here’s our ongoing pick of the best TVs of CES 2017. Keep checking back to this page for more new TVs as we see them.
LG Signature OLED TV W
If you know Stuff, then you’ll know that we’ve big fans of LG’s OLED sets since they first launched. The magnificent LG OLED65E6V was our TV of the Year for 2016, and its successor looks just as tasty.
Why are OLED TVs so impressive? They don’t have backlights like LED sets, so can achieve deeper blacks and superior levels of colour contrast. Although LG’s releasing a fair few new OLEDs this year - with greater support for HDR and Dolby Atmos - it’s the flagship OLED TV W that’s really caught our eye. At just 2.57mm thin, this 77-inch affair with 4K HDR is so thin that it’ll basically mount flat against your wall at home.
Given the exorbitant price of LG's previous Signature sets you probably won’t be able to afford this model either, but that’s OK. The OLED TV W is a sneak peak at the TV future and it looks sumptuous.
Panasonic TX-65EZ1002B
It’s not just LG who’s riding the OLED bandwagon these days though. As of CES 2017, Panasonic has jumped well and truly on board with a fancy new TV of its own.
The incomprehensibly named TX-65EZ1002B is apparantely the first 4K HDR TV to feature “professional grade image processing” and gives you twice the peak brightness of a standard OLED. In non-scientific terms that’s pretty damned bright. Plus - thanks to a Technics-developed Dynamic Blade Speaker/whizzy new soundbar - Panny reckons the TX-65EZ1002B will do your blockbusters justice with a suitable amount of audiovisual oomph.
That all amounts to a pretty exciting TV, but will it be able to topple LG’s own OLED range? We’ll find out when this tele is released in June.
Samsung QLED Q9
It’s not just us who’ve been banging on about OLED recently. The whole tech world has and Samsung’s sick of it. So it’s introduced its new QLED TV range at CES 2017.
The 4K HDR Q9 is the pick of the bunch, but they’re all a riff on the same theme: Samsung’s Quantum Dot screen tech has been updated to offer reproduce 100 percent colour volume. That means you’ll get solid colour at any brightness, rather than the same colour looking different at varying brightness levels.
And in English? Samsung’s Quantum Dot TVs last year were really good and considerably more affordable than their OLED rivals. The Q9 and its brethren will likely offer more of the same but better, and that’s no bad thing at all.