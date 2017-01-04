Best TVs of CES 2017

If you know Stuff, then you’ll know that we’ve big fans of LG’s OLED sets since they first launched. The magnificent LG OLED65E6V was our TV of the Year for 2016, and its successor looks just as tasty.

Why are OLED TVs so impressive? They don’t have backlights like LED sets, so can achieve deeper blacks and superior levels of colour contrast. Although LG’s releasing a fair few new OLEDs this year - with greater support for HDR and Dolby Atmos - it’s the flagship OLED TV W that’s really caught our eye. At just 2.57mm thin, this 77-inch affair with 4K HDR is so thin that it’ll basically mount flat against your wall at home.

Given the exorbitant price of LG's previous Signature sets you probably won’t be able to afford this model either, but that’s OK. The OLED TV W is a sneak peak at the TV future and it looks sumptuous.