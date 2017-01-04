The best Sony PlayStation VR and PS4 Pro Bundle deals - January 2017

The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro must have been a big hit at Christmas - judging by stock levels.
It's capable of delivering incredible experiences, which will serve up 4K gaming, 4K video streaming and HDR, among other highlights.
Don't forget, it can be coupled with the Sony's PlayStation VR. Below you'll find all the deals for the VR, and the pre-order details for the Pro from retailers everywhere.
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle deals: All the details so far
Sony's PS4 Pro has hit the shelves, in all its 4K HDR glory. Here are all the key deals:
ShopTo
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - £344.86
Amazon
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - £349.00
Argos
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - £349.99
base.com
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - £349.00
Hiwayhifi
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - £349.00
Sony PlayStation VR Bundle deals: All the details so far
Sony's PlayStation VR is now here to order - behold, all the best deals:
Argos
Tesco Direct
Sony PlayStation VR - £349.99 (349 clubcard points)
GameSeek
ShopTo
Sony PlayStation VR and VR Worlds - £377.86
Sony PlayStation VR and Until Dawn - £365.86
Sony PlayStation VR and Driveclub VR - £377.86
Hughes
Sony PlayStation VR and Camera Bundle deals:
Here are the best PlayStation VR and Camera deals, which is an ideal pairing for superb gaming:
ShopTo
Sony PlayStation VR and Camera - £389.86
Marisota