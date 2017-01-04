The best Sony PlayStation VR and PS4 Pro Bundle deals - January 2017

Update 4/01/2017: Want the best deals on the PlayStation VR and 4K PS4? OK, here you go
by 

The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro must have been a big hit at Christmas - judging by stock levels.

Check out our full review for the full low-down, and when you've finished reading and have decided you ABSOLUTELY NEED TO BUY ONE we can help you out with that too.

It's capable of delivering incredible experiences, which will serve up 4K gaming, 4K video streaming and HDR, among other highlights.

Don't forget, it can be coupled with the Sony's PlayStation VR. Below you'll find all the deals for the VR, and the pre-order details for the Pro from retailers everywhere.

We'll be updating it regularly as and when more bundles arrive, so remember to bookmark the page and keep checking back in with us.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle deals: All the details so far

Sony's PS4 Pro has hit the shelves, in all its 4K HDR glory. Here are all the key deals:

ShopTo

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - £344.86

Amazon

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - £349.00

Argos

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - £349.99

base.com

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - £349.00

Hiwayhifi

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB - £349.00

Stay tuned for more updates.

Sony PlayStation VR Bundle deals: All the details so far

Sony's PlayStation VR is now here to order - behold, all the best deals:

Argos

Sony PlayStation VR - £349.99

Tesco Direct

Sony PlayStation VR - £349.99 (349 clubcard points)

GameSeek

Sony PlayStation VR - £349.00

ShopTo

Sony PlayStation VR - £349.85

Sony PlayStation VR and VR Worlds - £377.86

Sony PlayStation VR and Until Dawn - £365.86

Sony PlayStation VR and Driveclub VR - £377.86

Hughes

Sony PlayStation VR - £349.99

Stay tuned for more updates, with more bundles galore than you can shake a proverbial stick at.

Sony PlayStation VR and Camera Bundle deals:

Here are the best PlayStation VR and Camera deals, which is an ideal pairing for superb gaming:

ShopTo

Sony PlayStation VR  and Camera - £389.86

Marisota

Sony PlayStation VR  and Camera - £449.00