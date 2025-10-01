Sony’s best noise cancelling headphones are now even better – here’s why

Sony’s WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds and WH-100XM6 noise-cancelling headphones are among the finest in their respective classes, and now Sony is adding two new features to edge them closer to audio perfection.

Thanks to a new firmware update available now, both models are receiving support for audio sharing and support for the Google Gemini Live AI assistant. The update, which can be downloaded now through the Sony Sound Connect companion app, unlocks Audio Sharing with Fast Pair. On supported Android devices, it means the audio can be shared with two pairs of compatible wireless headphones.

As a proponent of sharing wired earbuds in the days of yore, I can appreciate how much easier this makes sharing your favourite tunes with a friend, using their own set of earbuds or headphones. It’ll also be possible to create a private group with a QR code, which invitees with a compatible set of headphones can enjoy too. Can anyone say silent disco?

It’s all possible thanks to the Bluetooth LE Audio Auracast feature on Android.You will need a newer Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy or OnePlus phone supporting Bluetooth LE Audio to capitalise. Google announced in September it was bringing the feature to select Sony headphones models and that roll out is now underway.

Furthermore, the conversational Google Gemini Live assistant is entering the chat. If you haven’t tried Gemini Live yet, it might change the way you think of AI assistants for its human-like chats that impart knowledge on a subject of your choosing with remarkable respect for context.

Both features are a nice bonus for Sony fans who’ve snapped up the flagship noise cancelling audio devices. The over-ear Sony WH-1000XM6 earned another five-star review from Stuff.tv when they arrived in May 2025. Our reviewer praised the “return of foldability, superb sound, and jaw-dropping ANC performance.”

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have been around a couple of years now and they raised the bar for noise cancelling earbuds once again. Given Apple just released the AirPods Pro 3, Sony’s update comes at an opportune time.