Don’t sleep on these big Sony 1000XM5 headphones discounts for Prime Big Deals Days

If you’ve been looking for the perfect pair of in-ears to silence the outside world, there’s never been a better time to pick up Sony’s fantastic WF-1000XM5. You’ll need to hurry though, as these Prime Big Deal Days offers end at midnight tomorrow!

On Amazon US, the wireless earbuds are 31% off – that brings the price to $228 from the regular price of $330. Over in the UK, they usually retail for £219, but are currently available for £179 during Amazon’s latest Prime sale.

These true wireless earbuds are some of my favourite noise cancellers at any price, and this is the first time they’ve dipped below £200 in the UK during the back half of 2025. Expect Sony’s signature sound quality, some convincing spatial audio upmixing (if you like that sort of thing) and very respectable battery life.

We gave the WF-1000XM5 a full five stars in my review, saying “sound quality is a further step up from the already excellent XM4s, and the improved fit is fantastic”.

These are still as good as the firm’s noise-cancelling in-ears get, with Hi-Res Wireless support, IPX4 water resistance and up to 16 hours of playback using the charging case (which also supports wireless top-ups).

Perhaps you prefer over-ear headphones instead? No problem: Sony also has you covered this Prime Day, with the equally stunning WH-1000XM5 headphones also discounted. Over on Amazon US, you can score the cans for $298 rather than the regular retail price of $400. UK shoppers can expect to pay £249, a 17% saving from the full £300 retail price.

While the new XM6 cans are out now, the previous-generation headphones are still a great buy. New 30mm carbon fibre composite drivers deliver even greater clarity than Sony’s fourth-gen effort, which was already beautifully balanced. Noise cancelling has taken a step up, and auto-detect your environment to stay effective when moving between loud and quiet locations. For frequent flyers, I’d consider them a must-buy.