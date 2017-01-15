The best new indie games on Steam

Great news! There's never been a better crop of indie games available for a pittance of the price of a premium title.

But bad news! The selection is so large, it can be a tough job working out which of the many new wonders is actually worth your time.

Fortunately, we've spared you hours of agonising labour and scoured Steam for the latest and greatest indie games on offer. We'll be adding the cream of the crop from the world's largest game delivery platform each month, ensuring you never have to endure going outside into the glaring sunlight again.

Prepare yourselves for long-term vitamin D deficiency as we keep you locked to your screens for the rest of time.