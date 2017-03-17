The best 4K TVs available for under £600

Think 4K TVs are super-expensive? Think again.

Right now, just £600 will get you a TV that not only has the millions of extra pixels necessary to take advantage of the best that Netflix, Sky Q and the PS4 Pro have to offer, but also chucks tasty, tasty HDR into the mix.

But be warned - one of the main reasons these TVs are so darn affordable is because they’re 2016 sets that are due to be replaced soon. Act fast and you can pick up an absolute bargain, but don’t blame us if you take too long and the TVs are gone!