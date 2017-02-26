The 6 things you need to know about the new Moto G5 and G5 Plus

Motorola’s Moto G phones have repeatedly offered the best bang for your buck when it comes to mobiles.

The Moto G4 was a 5-star masterpiece, like its predecessors offering so much for the meagre asking price (£159), we said we were “bored of recommending it”.

Will that also be the case with it’s follow-up, the Moto G5? Only time will tell for sure but, for now, we’re impressed with what we’ve seen at Mobile World Congress.

The headline improvement is the new metal body, which should give the phone a more premium feel over its plastic predecessors. But there’s plenty more to get excited about.

Here are the key facts you need to know before your next Motorola-based pub quiz.