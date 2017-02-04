5 reasons why the new GarageBand for iOS needs your attention

Maybe you once tried GarageBand for iOS and dismissed it as a toy. Perhaps you were miffed at the paucity of effects and somewhat cheesy synth sounds. Or, as a newcomer, you might have felt limited by the small number of smart instruments.

But avoid GarageBand no longer, because Apple’s crafted a major update into being.

Naturally, the app isn’t Logic Pro X for iPad and iPhone - at least, not just yet. But GarageBand is in many ways now even more suited to pros, as well as wannabe pop stars more prone to key mashing than ivory tinkling.

In what ways? These ways: