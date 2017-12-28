How to master...GarageBand

If you’re armed with a reasonably recent Apple Mac or iOS device, you can download GarageBand for free. Which is great, because GarageBand is one of the most powerful music-making tools in existence.

Despite being free, GarageBand isn’t a stripped-back throwaway tool for shoving loops together (although it does have that capability); instead, it strives to cater for all levels of musician, whether you’re a total novice determined to bash out some tunes, or a pro who fancies diving deeper into the software’s capabilities.

Before you start randomly chucking around blips and bloops like digital confetti, allow us to guide you along the path of GarageBand enlightenment by highlighting its best features and showing you how to get the best from them.

And if you’ve dabbled before, you may be surprised by some of the excellent new tricks available.

These tips use GarageBand 10.2 for macOS, which requires macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) or later, and GarageBand 2.3 for iOS 11. However, many of them also work on earlier versions of the software.