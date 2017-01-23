From tank-like controls and fixed-angle camera to over-the-shoulder action, Capcom hasn’t been afraid to change up the Resident Evil formula, but for the sheer fright factor, I think they’ve nailed it with the first person perspective.

A tight field of view, plodding movement speed and a game world packed full of incidental (and gross) detail leave you constantly on edge, wondering if the next enemy is going to appear in front, above, below or behind you.

You’re plunged into darkness pretty much from the off, and the violence quickly gets turned up to eleven before you’ve had a chance to draw breath. You’ll never look at a shovel in the same way again.

There's plenty of scrabbling around on hands-and-knees, searching for hidden exits, and the whole house is suitably maze-like, so you never feel comfortable. Opening the map and inventory screens don't pause the action, either - so you never feel comfortable until you're safely back in a save room.

Capcom has resisted the urge to head completely into FPS territory, keeping combat to a minimum in the opening hours and concentrating on ramping up the tension instead.

It might not long before you pick up a gun, but ammunition is still a precious commodity, and now that you’ve got to do all the aiming yourself, missing a shot just makes your situation even more desperate.

Instead, you’ll spend most of your time sneaking, searching corners and cupboards for precious healing herbs, and staying out of sight of the terrifying Baker family.

That doesn’t mean familiar Resident Evil tropes don’t make a reappearance, though. You’ve got a limited inventory to manage, item boxes to store your extra gear in, and save points (now cassette recorders instead of typewriters) are few and far between.