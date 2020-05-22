When a phone has the same main camera sensor as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, we expect great things. While the Xiaomi Mi 10 camera can grab a beautiful looking snap, however, as a package, it can't topple the competition.

The main reason it isn't up there is down to the fact there’s no telephoto camera around the back. The 108 MP main camera is specced out with its f/1.7 aperture and OIS. It’s matched with a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide camera, as well as a 2 MP macro module and a depth sensor.

When compared to the cheaper Mi Note 10, the Mi 10 misses out on not one, but two telephoto cameras, and when compared to similarly priced phones like the Realme X50 Pro 5G and the Huawei P40, the lack of optical zoom is felt.

The main camera is still a corker; it shoots sharp, punchy 25MP pictures by default - though can also grab humongous 108MP snaps too. Shots taken on the Mi 10 pack stacks of background blur, so look expensive, and even backlit scenes look good, though the camera leans towards cooler blue tones more than most. In low light, it’s about where it needs to be for its price, though is outperformed by the OnePlus 8 Pro and P40, and the night mode is a welcome addition, even if it isn't class-leading.

As for the 2MP Macro camera, we’d have been fine if this was left out - it’s low resolution and can’t handle anything but the best lighting.

Video captured on the Mi 10 is grand, and the phone is of the only a few on the scene to pack 8K capture. If you fancy saving your internal storage, however, it also shoots 1080p and 4K resolution at up to 60fps.

The Mi 10’s 20 MP selfie camera is perfectly respectable with its wide-angle and f/2.0 aperture, though unlike Huawei’s P40 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S20-series, its video is capped at 1080p.