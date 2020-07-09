Win a gadget haul worth over £2000 with Smartech!

There are various ways to get closer to gadgets. You could hold a copy of Stuff magazine much, much closer to your face. Effective, but not cool.

Alternatively, you could browse Smartech’s awesome virtual online store or visit its treasure trove of a concession at Selfridges, London. Better.

And now’s the time, because Smartech is changing gear after lockdown by taking over The Selfridges Corner Shop at its Oxford Street store on 22 July, transforming it into a one-of-a-kind electric vehicle destination complete with e-bikes, apparel and exclusive gear. Get yourself along to The Bike Shop for a test ride. You can find out more at smartech.buzz– but in the meantime, Smartech has put together a prize bundle of gadgets worth well over £2000 for one lucky Stuff reader, including a pair of Snap Spectacles, NuraLoop hearing-adaptive earphones, an AusAir anti-pollution mask and a £200 gift card*. And honestly, that’s just a tiny part of the total haul.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply follow this link and correctly answer the question.

Hurry! Competition closes 13 August.