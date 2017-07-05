WIN a Fujifilm X-T20 & Accessories worth over £1500!

So you’ve read the magazine's photography feature and now your shutter finger’s getting itchy.

If you fancy stepping your game up a notch, there’s no better camera to do it with than Fujifilm’s X-T20, number one in our system cameras Top Ten – and we’ve got one to give away, complete with 16-50mm lens, with an RRP of £899.

But we can’t send you out into the world without a bit of photographic support, so the full prize package also contains an ONA Bowery leather camera bag (RRP €331, onabags.eu), a super-soft EDDYCAM strap (€169, eddycam.com) and a Sirui T-025X carbon fibre tripod (£200, sirui.eu). That comes to £1539 with the exchange rate as we go to press, and is sure to make people at least think you know what you’re doing.

To be in with a shot (no pun intended), just answer this one simple question.

Good luck!