Win! An essential storage bundle from WD_BLACK

If you’re a hardcore gamer, you’ll know the burden of managing your game library – especially if you insist on owning every single Final Fantasy title... including the spinoffs... and the remakes. And with 4K play becoming the norm, investing in external storage for your collection has become a must. That’s where the WD_BLACK range comes in – and we’ve got a bundle of it worth over £1000 to give away.

Looking like Darth Vader’s hand luggage and made up of a sleek gaming dock with 2TB of storage (the D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD, RRP £580), a PCIe Gen3 add-in-card (the AN1500 NVMeAdd-in-Card, £229), a supercharged SSD with next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology (the SN850 NVMe SSD, £129) and a superfast portable game drive (the P50 SSD, £127), it’ll let you stop worrying and keep gaming.

To enter, simply follow this link and correctly answer the question.