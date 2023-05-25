WIN a supply of Timothy Taylor’s Hopical Storm and Sonos portable speakers, a winning combo worth £1,050!

Timothy Taylor’s has launched a new 4% ABV triple-hopped, sessionable pale ale, Hopical Storm and to celebrate one lucky winner can win 48 cans of the tropical brew, two Hopical Storm deckchairs, two Hopical Storm bobble hats and Sonos’ Portable Set, which includes both Roam and Move speakers. You’ll be able to take your tunes wherever you take your beer!

Hopical Storm will be on tap this summer, but if it’s not in your local, you can still enjoy the pale ale’s flavours of mandarin, mango and passion fruit by buying it in 440ml cans from Timothy Taylor’s online.

With drinks sorted, the striking deckchairs and bobble hats will come in handy for parties that go into the night and you can be sure of the best audio quality to boot, thanks to the Sonos’ Portable Set, worth £549. The versatile and portable smart speakers will provide incredible sound around your home and garden and on the go, too. Move has an ultrawide soundstage which makes it perfect for BBQ’s and summer garden parties. Waterproof and ultra-portable, Roam is the perfect choice if you’re taking your Hopical Storm to a beach, festival, or for a cheeky dip.

How to enter

Ready to quench your thirst with a tropical cyclone? To get in with a chance of winning 48 Hopical Storm 440ml cans, two Hopical Storm deckchairs, two Hopical Storm bobble hats and Sonos’ Portable Set, click here and answer this question:

What percentage ABV is Timothy Taylor’s Hopical Storm?

A… 3%

B… 4%

C… 5%

Terms & conditions

