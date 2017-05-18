Comfort is key for active headphones, but sound is the other half of the bargain. Here, there’s a debate in the waiting for the Stadion. See, these ‘buds do nothing to isolate outside sounds. Run along the road and you’ll hear cars. Sit in the office and you’ll hear your colleagues’ conversations. Annoying.

The reason? Because it’s safer. As someone who crosses many roads on a run (and likes to listen while cycling), being able to hear the world around me is really important - and it’s why I like the Stadion a lot. For others, though, they’ll find these Urbanears ‘phones let far too much sound in. It depends whether you like to block everything out to get in your zone.

Either way, sound quality is decent. It’s not high-end by any measure, and there’s a distinct lack of bass (most noticeable when listening in quiet environments), but the mids and trebles are clear and crisp and, perhaps most importantly, listenable. It's these frequencies that'll matter most when battling external noise too.

Even so, you’ll still need to boost the Stadion quite loud to hear all aspects of a track when in busy environments, and there’s a fair bit of detail missing when things get noisy - even compared to something like Sony’s £39 MDR-EX450P.

All the same, as a pair of a dedicated running ‘buds, these offer one of the best all-round sound-meets-comfort experiences going.