Yamaha’s cinematic audio range brings True Sound to your TV room

A 4K TV might delight your eyes, but picture is only half the home cinema experience. For truly immersive entertainment, you need cinematic sound to match. Which is where Yamaha comes in.

Audio is not a strong suit for many modern sets. Slimline designs mean even today’s most expensive TVs often feature tiny speakers, which can’t provide anything like the detailed, powerful sound that cinephiles expect.

Luckily, the latest additions to Yamaha’s audio line-up offer outstanding audio performance fit for any viewing room. From the compact C20A soundbar to the AVENTAGE range of AV receivers, there’s something to suit every space and setup. And it’s all equipped to serve up superlative sound, whether you’re watching a fast-paced action flick or a slow-burn thriller with gripping dialogue.

Delivering exceptional realism, balanced tones and nuanced dynamics, Yamaha’s soundbars and AV receivers embrace the True Sound concept, to ensure you feel the real sound of movies. Here’s how they do it.