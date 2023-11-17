Why the Fluentalk T1 mini is a must-have translator device

Want to travel the world but don’t speak multiple languages? Don’t despair – the Fluentalk T1 mini from Timekettle can help. It offers one-button translations from 36 languages that go beyond simple scenarios like ordering in a restaurant, and with a year of free data anywhere in the world, it can check in online for translations too.

The beauty of the Fluentalk T1 mini is that it’s a dedicated device. This makes it so much better than trying to use your phone for translations. Not only does the Fluentalk have a data connection that works anywhere in the world without having to worry about local SIM cards and data plans, but it’s set up to work simply and quickly. Being able to communicate with the locals through more than hand gestures and smiles can make your trip so much more rewarding, so having the Fluentalk T1 mini with you will improve your travel experience with its high-efficiency translations.

Buy the Fluentalk T1 Translator Device from Timekettle or from Amazon – up to 20% discount over Black Friday from 17-28 November

Recognition of both source and target languages is automatic, based on presets you set up in advance, so there’s no need to fiddle with menus before it starts to translate. It switches on instantly, with a seven-day standby time, so there’s no need to wait for a phone to start up or connect to a Wi-Fi hotspot. It’s also easy to use, with a touchscreen interface based on sliding gestures.

One year of free global data

We’ve seen plenty of translation devices before, but what’s particularly interesting about the Fluentalk T1 mini is the whole year of free global data it ships with. This frees you from the need to find a Wi-Fi hotspot, log in, and worry about network traffic snoopers. Set it up in advance, and you don’t even need an internet connection, as you can use 13 language pairs in offline mode from the 36 languages and 88 accents supported.

It’s particularly helpful in areas where international language is limited or communication in a foreign language may be challenging. It ensures that everyone can enjoy a conversation, wherever they are, and that language barriers no longer hinder your interactions with locals.

There’s photo translation too, with the device’s 5MP camera and the quad-core ARM processor able to detect one of 39 languages in an image instantly, making it a breeze to recognise what signs, newspaper headlines, or official-looking notices are trying to tell you.

The T1 mini is built with translation accuracy in mind. It may look like a small mobile phone, and indeed runs the Android operating system underneath, but this is a pure translation machine and comes with dual noise-cancelling microphones for pinpoint audio recognition even with background chatter. Fluentalk’s translation engine offers greater than 95% accuracy when translating the languages it supports, meaning you’ll never be at a loss for words.

It’s fast too. Fluentalk’s speech-processing technology is at the cutting edge, and capable of real-time translation as someone speaks. The speech recognition is quick and accurate, faster than many other translation devices with a reaction time as low as half a second.

The Fluentalk mini lives up to its name, being around the same size as a credit card with a 2.8in, 480x640px touchscreen.Weighing just 86g, it fits easily and unobtrusively in a pocket or bag, allowing you to travel light. Its built-in speaker is surprisingly loud, so it can be heard in a noisy environment, and the screen’s text readout is large and clear.

Natural translation

Fluentalk comes from Timekettle, a company headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and with an operations and customer centre based in Los Angeles. Since 2016, it has launched five innovative products, each serving a unique purpose and catering to the needs of hundreds of thousands of users across the globe. Following a Kickstarter campaign in 2017, the WT2 Plus was launched as the first-ever ‘natural’ translation device.

Later came the WT2 Edge, which in 2021 raised over $1 million in crowdfunding on Indiegogo, and became an instant sensation in a niche market. Timekettle is now the best-selling brand in the translation device industry worldwide, and holds the largest market share on Amazon.

Timekettle’s Fluentalk devices, like the Fluentalk T1, take away the stress of travelling to new places. You can translate quickly and easily, meaning you don’t need to worry about communication snarl-ups such as booking tickets or shopping in the market, and can relax and enjoy your trip.

