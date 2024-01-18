Why a brilliant case is the best upgrade for your Galaxy S24

Spigen, the leading creator of protective cases for all sorts of gadgets, is ushering in a new era of protection for your Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone. Its well-crafted and sophisticated accessories provide all-inclusive coverage, with phone cases, screen protectors and chargers.

Play

The new and upgraded Samsung Galaxy S24 is built from titanium and has on-device AI, so it’s more valuable than ever. You’re going to want to protect it, and Spigen has a range of robust accessories that can help prevent scratches and scuffs, as well as the wireless chargers that have become essential for convenient and fast battery top-ups.

To celebrate the launch of Samsung’s latest and greatest, Spigen is introducing a range of cases you won’t find anywhere else, and they guarantee a perfect fit – Spigen is a member of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program, and its products are comparable to accessories made by Samsung themselves.

Spigen’s MagFit lineup: a new era of protection

Spigen’s MagFit cases are no longer exclusive to iPhones. The new magnetic attachments for Samsung Galaxy S24 improves the convenience of owning the phone with a range of cases that provide high levels of protection with new magnetic features that combine distinctive, cutting-edge design with high-quality materials.

Spigen’s signature design, the ZeroOne MagFit, features unique teardown skins created by Spigen themselves, showcasing the inside of the device and emanating techy and professional vibes, and it’s available very soon. A metal ring is built into the ZeroOne case, allowing it to attach to magnetic accessories such as Spigen’s O-Mag Ring, which acts as a handle and a kickstand, making your phone easier to hold. You can elevate the neatness of your desk setup with OneTap Stand, the ultimate solution for hands-free convenience, designed to endure your device with guaranteed durability.

A brand new lineup of unparalleled cases for Galaxy S24

Spigen’s newest release is the Enzo Aramid phone case. Made from high-quality, durable Kevlar 1500 Denier, its light and minimalist design, plus distinctive aluminium accents, makes your phone look stylish while providing excellent protection. It’s lightweight too, adding just 47.5 grams to your pocket.

If you’re worried about the protruding camera bulge on your Samsung Galaxy S24 getting scratched as you move it in and out of your pocket, Spigen’s Optik Armor is the case for you. It provides a worry-free solution and seamless protection for the triple-camera cluster on the back of the latest Galaxy phone, offering complete transparency as well as cutting-edge security. With its sliding protective cover, flexible TPU build and air cushion technology, it’s the perfect blend of style and defence.

Spigen is also launching a version of its Tough Armor case for the Samsung Galaxy S24. This rugged yet stylish case, has a dual layer build with air cushion tech inside, so your phone is better protected if it’s dropped. There’s also a handy kickstand at the back, so your phone can be set upright to watch movies or take video calls more conveniently. Tough Armor safeguards your phone and offers top-notch usability too. They’ve also released a new MagSafe version of Tough Armor, check it out at the link!

A whole new approach to your Galaxy ecosystem

It’s not just your phone that Spigen wants to protect. Your Galaxy Watch 6 can benefit from the style and security offered by Spigen accessories. The adjustable wristband of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Rugged Armor Pro ensures a perfect fit, and there’s a secure metal clasp to keep it in place. This precision-crafted accessory fits your watch seamlessly, and with its matte finish and carbon fibre accents it brings a modern and sophisticated look to your wrist while shrugging off scratches with its raised bezels and keeping your Galaxy Watch looking its best.

There’s self defence for your earbuds too, in the form of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Rugged Armor. Its two-piece form-fitting design is made from tough matte plastic and comes with a metal carabiner to attach the case securely to your bag or belt for convenient carrying. Your earbuds are always ready for use, wherever you are, and look better than ever.

Tablet owners haven’t forgotten, with Spigen’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Thin Fit Pro case. It features a travel-friendly silicone band to hold a keyboard securely, and busy professionals will appreciate the way everything stays in place, so you’re always ready for productivity on the move. A convenient kickstand puts your tablet into a more useful position without having to lean it up against something, and the PU leather finish adds a touch of sophistication. Your tablet is guarded against scratches and minor impacts, and the Spigen Thin Fit Pro Case enhances this protection with raised edges to guard the screen and camera.

Yet more great Spigen accessories

Spigen makes more than just cases. Its screen protectors and wireless chargers are essential accessories for your Samsung Galaxy S24, and if it’s extra durability for your phone’s screen you want, Spigen’s EZ Fit Screen protectors are easy to fit and offer a 9H hardness rating that’s designed for edge-to-edge protection and are also fully compatible with all of Spigen’s cases. Their oleophobic coating pushes away oil and grease, so your phone screen will be free of fingerprints but just as sensitive to your touch.

Charging your phone becomes easier with Spigen’s Arcfield Flex wireless charger. It’s a Qi-certified Designed for Samsung device, and perfectly suits the Galaxy S24. With super-fact 15W wireless charging, your phone will be topped up more quickly than ever, and it can charge your phone in either horizontal or vertical orientation, and as a pad or stand.

StuffTV