The ultimate laptop for the new world of work: meet the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo

The first thing you’ll notice about the Summit E13 Flip Evo is its 13.4in screen. With a 1920 x 1200 resolution, it offers more height than other traditional laptop displays, thanks to its 16:10 aspect ratio. This was a crucial design factor that MSI’s in-house designers wanted to achieve, as it’s the perfect golden ratio for the ultimate productivity experience.

The display’s increased height allows more content to be shown on the screen at any one time which, given how much we spend our time reading websites and creating documents, is an absolute godsend.

Being able to read more in one go without having to scroll is a productivity comfort that you’ll never want to give up ever again. If that wasn’t enough, the screen can also be flipped completely back on itself thanks to specially designed 360-degree hinges, letting you transform from notebook to tablet in an instant.

Beyond its touchscreen capabilities the included MSI Pen also lets you create, draw, and take notes in a completely natural way, unleashing a whole new world of versatility and productivity. Powerful magnets handily attach the Pen to the side of the laptop too, so it’ll never be far from reach. Screen aside, the actual build of the Summit Flip is a joy to behold.

Available in Ink Black with a brushed copper trim, this is a notebook that exudes elegance and class. Crafted using a precise CNC manufacturing process, its precisely-angled edges and minimalist features will stand out from the crowd in any environment — from boardroom to coffeeshop, and everything in between.