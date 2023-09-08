Supercharge your academic year with these powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptops

If you’re heading back to college or uni, why not invest in a laptop powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU?

These laptops offer blistering performance without sacrificing portability. With comparable power to their desktop equivalents, they’re also thin and light enough to slide into a backpack easily.

An important consideration when buying a laptop for work, gaming or both is processing power. While typical number-crunching comes from the CPU, for graphics-intensive tasks such as gaming, video rendering or 3D modelling, the GPU steps up to the plate.

However, where many laptops fall short is their use of integrated graphics cards, which aren’t powerful enough to deliver smooth triple-A gaming or graphically-intensive applications. For these demanding tasks, only a dedicated graphics chip will do, and the GeForce RTX series is among the most powerful you can invest in.

That’s why we highly recommend these NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptops that are perfect inside or outside the classroom. They’re engineered to be thin and light, making them a breeze to carry around campus. And if you’re constantly on the go, you’ll appreciate their battery life — they can keep going for 6–10 hours between charges. They also look the part, with a range of contemporary designs that’ll be sure to turn heads. They won’t break the bank either, with the most budget-friendly gaming option starting from just £649.

Work and play, powered by AI

These NVIDIA laptops accelerate your work and play by utilising artificial intelligence and GeForce GTX GPUs to let you cruise through the most demanding applications.

For creatives and everyday coursework

Creative minds can flourish with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX-powered laptop. You’ll harness the power of NVIDIA Studio, which features a suite of tools that can help you create, collaborate and communicate to help make your designs come to life.

GeForce RTX GPUs provide the best in stability and performance for you to fully realise your creativity. These thin and light laptops are also well-adapted for light gaming and heavy multitasking, making you ready for anything student life throws at you.

ASUS Vivobook: £899

Intel Core i5-12450H Processor

16 GB RAM, with 1 TB SSD

15.6″ Full HD 120Hz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB

Weight 1.8kg

Up to 9 hours’ battery life

MSI Prestige 14: £899

Intel Core i5-12450H up to 4.5GHz

16GB RAM, with 512 GB NVMe

14″ Full HD 60Hz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB

Weight 1.49kg

Up to 8 hours’ battery life

For gaming

For gamers, a laptop with the GeForce RTX 40 series unleashes the power of Deep Learning Super Sampling 3.5. This technology utilises AI upscaling for frame rate generation and enhanced ray tracing and image quality. The result is a more fluid and beautiful gaming experience, with vibrant lighting and liquid smooth performance that pops on any display.

What’s more, the GeForce Experience suite automatically optimises your game’s graphics settings and ensures your game drivers are up to date. Minimise the hassle of tinkering with settings and updates and maximise your well-earned gaming time.

These laptops utilise the power of GeForce RTX-40 series GPUs paired with AI technology to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

For gamers, GeForce RTX laptops unleash AI-enabled Tensor Cores to power up your gameplay. They use Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and anti-aliasing techniques to deliver higher framerates and enhanced graphics.

What’s more, you’ll always be game-ready with GeForce Experience, a suite that automatically optimises your graphics settings and ensures your drivers are up to date. Minimise the hassle of tinkering with settings and updates and maximise your well-earned gaming time.

For gamers demanding cutting-edge performance and graphics, the GeForce RTX 40 Series, with groundbreaking NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, offers revolutionary benefits powered by the latest AI technologies. DLSS 3 analyses your graphics and uses Frame Generation to insert AI-created high-quality frames for smoother gaming. At the same time, Ray Reconstruction enhances images with additional pixels for immersive, ray-traced gaming worlds. And when every millisecond counts, NVIDIA Reflex is on hand to minimize rendering lag for the ultimate in responsiveness.

Choose the GeForce RTX 40 Series for AI-supercharged gaming with unparalleled immersion and speed that will transform your favourite titles.

MSI Cyborg 15: £799

Intel Core i5-12450H up to 4.4GHz

8 GB RAM DDR5, with 512GB SSD

15.6″ Full HD 144Hz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

Weight 2kg

Up to 7 hours’ battery life

ASUS TUF F15 FX506HC: £649

Intel i5-11400H

8GB RAM, with 512GB SSD

15.6″ Full HD 144Hz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Weight 2.3kg

Up to 6 hours’ battery life

Windows 11

Windows 11

For STEM work

For STEM students with complex coursework or lab work, the GeForce RTX 40 series features AI-assisted tools that can supercharge industry-standard applications within architecture, economics, computer science, engineering, and many more disciplines – whether you’re applying advanced effects to enrich virtual environments, creating 8K RAW video, or rendering complex 3D models.

That translates to faster render times, smoother 3D design and modelling and speedier simulation runs. Whether on the go or in the classroom, you’ll be ready to hit submit on your coursework in record tim

These laptops deliver unparalleled AI power and RTX 40-series graphics to boost even the most demanding apps.

MSI Prestige 16: £1,299

Intel Core i7-13620H up to 4.9GHz

16GB RAM LPDDR5, with 512GB NVMe

16″ Full HD 144Hz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

Weight 1.9kg

Up to 10 hours’ battery life

ASUS Vivobook: £1,499

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with up to 5.3GHz

16GB RAM DDR5, with 512GB SSD

15.6″ Full HD 144Hz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB

Weight 1.8kg

Up to 9 hours’ battery life

Let an NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptop accelerate your learning, creating and gaming this academic year.

StuffTV