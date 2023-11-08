Shokz is getting in on the Black Friday deals action, offering sizable discounts on its OpenRun, OpenRun Pro and new OpenFit headphones.

As a pioneer of open-ear headphones, Shokz provides a choice of headphones to people who care about the experience of wearing them for a long time and a secure fit while enjoying music.

The trio of open-ear headphones are great options for runners, cyclists and just for those times when you don’t want to entirely block out the world around you while you’re tuning into your monster 80’s workout playlist or tucking into another podcast episode.

The Shokz OpenRun, which is the cheapest among the three but by no means the inferior Shokz headphone option to grab, gets a 30% discount, dropping the price from £129.95 to £89.95. A sub-£100 price tag is a great deal on a set of lightweight headphones that pack in great physical controls and deliver polished audio from an IP67 water resistant design. It uses Shokz’ eighth generation bone conduction technology to keep you aware of your surroundings while you listen to your music and it’ll do that for up to 8 hours on a single charge. There’s also a quick charge feature to give you a nippy top-up if you forget to charge them before your next workout. If you sweat a lot during your running, cycling or climbing, or are keen on running in the rain, it’s an absolutely mind-blowing choice.

Next up is the Shokz OpenRun Pro, which sits above the OpenRun in the Shokz family and also receives a 30% discount seeing its price fall from £159.95 down to £109.95. Like the OpenRun, the Pro uses bone conduction technology to deliver sound towards your ears and uses a newer generation of that technology to deliver superior sound. So you’ll have a premium listening experience with Pro. It also packs in similar great physical controls and offers two different EQ modes to help better cater to your preferred sounds. It also gets a battery boost promising up to 10 hours, and also has a quicker quick charge feature compared to the OpenRun. If you are going to run a long marathon or don’t want to charge often, Pro is what you are really looking for. That’s all packaged up in a IP55 sweatproof design, making fit to handle some splashes of water.

Both the OpenRun and OpenRun Pro include dual noise cancelling microphones to let you handle calls and support multipoint pairing, which means you can pair them over Bluetooth to multiple devices, making it easier to use when you listen to your audio from multiple places.

Last and by no means least are the newly launched Shokz OpenFit, which gets a 15% discount, going from £179 to £152. It’s the first time OpenFit has a discount after its release. Unlike the OpenRun and OpenRun Pro, it looks different. The OpenFit adopts a truly wireless ear hook-style earbud design that is super light at just 8.3 grams. It finds room in that slender frame to include touchpads to control music playback and fit in a battery that gives you up to 7 hours of battery life or up to 28 hours when you factor in the accompanying charging case. You’re also getting a handy quick charge mode here that will give one hour of play time from a 5-minute charge. It’s a great all-round product for both your daily life and your workouts. Premium sound quality and comfortable wearing brings you ultimate headphones experience.

Shokz also introduces its DirectPitch audio technology that swaps bone conduction for air conduction technology to offer a boost in the power and bass departments and provide more customisable sound with over 4 EQ modes available via the Shokz companion phone app compared to the 2 available for the OpenRun and OpenRun Pro.

Whether you’ve been eyeing up a pair of OpenRun, OpenRun Pro or the new OpenFit, these Black Friday discounts have certainly made it a little easier to hit that Buy Now button. If you’ve been on the hunt for a safer way to listen to your sounds on the move or at home, these are three of the best open ear headphones you can grab right now, now at a more attractive price.

StuffTV