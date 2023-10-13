Power up your Pixel 8 with these incredible Spigen accessories

The Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch are amazing devices, and they deserve equally amazing accessories. Spigen’s mission is to protect your smart devices and keep your memories, contacts and photos safe for years to come, and its entire range of Pixel 8 accessories is certified Made For Google.

The new Spigen range of Pixel 8 accessories has something for every Pixel and every Pixel owner. Featuring patented and innovative technologies the range includes discreet and stylish cases as well as the very toughest phone protection, combining cutting-edge design with useful features to make every Pixel feel premium.

Are you ready to outfit your Pixel with Spigen’s premium protection? See how you can enhance your Pixel Life with Spigen’s protection.

Whether you want to protect your Pixel from lumps and bumps, see what’s inside or protect your Pixel Buds Pro, Spigen has the perfect accessories for your Pixel phone, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds.

Protect your Pixel 8 with the world’s toughest case

There’s protection and then there’s Tough Armor protection. Spigen’s Tough Armor cases are the toughest phone cases in the world, with dual-layer protection to keep your phone in perfect condition.

Its PC outer shell and TPU inner layer deliver incredible toughness, and Spigen’s innovative Air Cushion Technology adds extra protection in case of dropping.

The raised bezel keeps the screen safe from scratches, and when it’s time to kick back and relax the built-in kickstand keeps your phone in the perfect position.

You don’t need to sacrifice style for security either. Tough Armor combines powerful protection and sleek styling to give you the best of both worlds.

Show your Pixel’s insides on the outside

We love the unique Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One case. Like all Spigen cases it’s made tough, with hybrid technology including TPU bumpers, a polycarbonate back, raised bezels and Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology.

And the Zero One also adds a ton of fun in the shape of a fully accurate photorealistic copy of your phone’s actual interior, so if you’ve ever wondered what the inside of a Pixel 8 looks like, the Zero One case will show you.

Spigen’s Zero One cases have been really popular among fans of disassembled designs, and they’ll love this new Pixel 8 version: it lets you see inside the phone without having to open it up and risk doing any damage: you get all the benefits of a teardown in its see-through design so you can see the elaborate engineering inside. It’s a brilliant match of Spigen’s signature design and Google’s impressive engineering.

Super tough. Super thin

If you want a seriously tough case for your Pixel 8 but don’t want to make it any bigger, Spigen’s Thin Fit is the perfect choice. Made with TPU bumpers and tough polycarbonate it delivers premium protection in a super-slim frame. The coated plastic cover provides you with a sleek, easy to hold feel that enhances your comfort while keeping your Pixel completely protected.

With the Spigen Thin Fit you can embrace vibrant hues that meet your taste while providing a slim but protective design. And with a wide choice of those hues – Metal Slate, Mute Blue, Mute Beige and Awesome Violet – there’s a Thin Fit case to match your own unique style.

Protect your Pixel accessories too

Why should your phone have all the fun? Spigen also makes great accessories for your other Pixel devices. If you spend your days with your Pixel Watch on your wrist, Spigen’s Pixel Watch Lite Fit Strap Band delivers tough protection while being as light as a feather. This band is compatible with both the Pixel Watch 2 and first generation Pixel Watch.

With its simple, timeless design, lightweight but durable fabric and easy-on clip it’s a superb mix of style and comfort – and it’s so light and so flexible you’ll forget you’re even wearing a watch.

Spigen hasn’t forgotten about your Pixel Buds Pro either. Its Rugged Armor case for Pixel Buds Pro has the same intense protection as the Rugged Armor Pixel 8 case, and it’s made with TPU and carbon fiber to deliver all round shock resistance.

It’s practical too: there are precise cutouts to ensure all your functions are accessible, and the included keyring is ideal for everyday carrying.

Spigen doesn’t just protect your smallest Pixel devices. It delivers tough protection for your Pixel Tablet too.

The Pixel Tablet Thin Fit Pro combines polycarbonate and knitted fabric to deliver super-strong, super-slim protection for your tablet – and thanks to its raised profile it can even help prevent your tablet from overheating.

Screen protection that isn’t a pain in the glass

We can’t be the only ones who hate installing phone screen protectors: it’s a pain to do and it’s hard to do properly. Spigen AlignMaster has thought of that too.

The Spigen Screen Protector is made of tough glass to deliver incredible 9H hardness and impenetrable edge to edge protection, and the included AlignMaster frame makes it easy and fast to install that protection perfectly.

Power up your Pixel and other devices too

When it’s time to power up your Pixel, the Spigen ArcStation Pro Gan 652 delivers extremely fast and extremely safe charging thanks to its cutting-edge GAN charging technology.

That technology means that the ArcStation can deliver massive charging power from a very small size, and because you can charge two devices at once you don’t need to worry about carrying multiple adapters or power strips to keep your Pixel and your other devices topped up.

And because it has Spigen PowerQuality technology to reduce ripple noise, the Spigen ArcStation delivers consistent high quality charging every time.

From protection to power, Spigen Pixel 8 accessories are the perfect partners for your Pixel phone, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Buds Pro.

