Nordic Spirit: Embrace the moment with tobacco-free nicotine pouches

For most people, enjoying nicotine in these colder months means stepping outside in grim, often rainy weather, while creating clouds of vapour or smoke that they’d rather not have to deal with. They might think there’s no alternative. But they’d be wrong.

Enter Nordic Spirit — a tobacco-free nicotine pouch that’s quietly revolutionising how we think about nicotine.

A revolution in your pocket

Nicotine users who have found themselves anywhere from long-haul flights to meeting rooms, and everywhere in between, will be all too familiar with not being able to pop out for a nicotine break. With Nordic Spirit though, there’s no need to excuse yourself or interrupt anything — the small, white pouches slip discreetly between your gum and lip, delivering a fresh nicotine experience without any smoke or vapour.

It’s this unparalleled discretion that sets Nordic Spirit apart — no lighters, no ash, no fuss — just pop a pouch in and carry on with your day. Whether you’re at work, in a pub, or even on the tube, Nordic Spirit ensures you can embrace every moment without missing a beat.

Fresh flavours, redefined

Nordic Spirit isn’t just about convenience — it’s a flavour experience in its own right. The brand has recently unveiled a new refreshed range that’s set to tantalise tastebuds across the UK. With a higher moisture content, these new pouches offer a more intense, instant flavour release that lasts up to 30 minutes.

Fancy an icyblast of freshness? The new Frosty Mint flavour delivers Nordic Spirit’s most intense peppermint yet. For those with a sweet tooth, Frosty Berry combines icy peppermint with a fruity finish. And if you’re after something completely different, why not try the tangy Raspberry or the perfectly balanced Sweet Mint?

These newcomers join classic favourites like Mint, Spearmint, and Watermelon, ensuring there’s a pouch for every palate. And with a range of nicotine strengths available across flavours, you can tailor your experience to suit your needs.

More than just nicotine

As for what’s inside these game-changing pouches? Nordic Spirit blends nicotine extract with plant-based fibres and carefully selected flavourings. The result is a 100% tobacco-free product that delivers all the satisfaction with no mess and no fuss. And it’s not just the contents that are forward-thinking. Nordic Spirit’s commitment to convenience extends to its packaging. The sleek, pocket-friendly cans have a useful compartment where used pouches can be safely stored before disposal in a bin.

Your ticket to the Nordic experience

Ready to join the Nordic Spirit revolution? These pouches are available online and in stores now. Head to www.nordicspirit.co.uk to order directly, or to claim a free sample.

And remember, like all nicotine products, Nordic Spirit is strictly for those aged 18 and over. But for adult nicotine users looking for a fresh alternative, it offers an intriguing blend of discretion, flavour, and convenience.

For more information, visit NordicSpirit.co.uk, or claim your free sample here. Only available to 18+ only and for existing adult nicotine users only. Nordic Spirit contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive substance.