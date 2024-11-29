Make movie nights bigger with these Yaber Black Friday projector offers

Televisions can only take you so far. If it’s a bigger picture you’re after, a projector is the sensible way to go – especially if you don’t want to shell out several thousand pounds on a large-screen TV.

Home cinema projectors, like those made by Yaber, can serve up a picture hundreds of inches across, beaming light straight onto your living room wall (or, if you’re a little more fancy, a dedicated projection screen). They’re small, lightweight and easy to set up, meaning you can store them out of the way when not in use, and thanks to built-in speakers, Wi-Fi connectivity and on-board smart TV platforms, you don’t even need to connect anything up to get a superb entertainment experience with films, TV shows or games.

Yaber has ushered in a bunch of Black Friday deals across its projector range, offering huge savings on regular prices. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on sale.

Yaber Projector K3 (32% saving)

Yaber’s feature-packed Full HD projector is one of the manufacturer’s top models, but there’s almost a third sliced off its price this Black Friday. With its 1600 ANSI lumens NovaGlow optical technology, the K3 projects a sharp, bright 1080p image of up to 200in in size.

It’s also a breeze to get up and running, with a host of built-in technologies doing much of the screen calibration for you. With auto focus, auto keystone correction, intelligent screen alignment and intelligent obstacle avoidance, all you need to do is point the K3 at your wall – it’ll handle the rest itself, quickly producing a sharp, regular and level image that avoids potential on-wall obstacles like light switches and artwork.

Its Google TV integration gives it access to thousands of apps and games, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney+, while its dual 15W speakers (made by JBL and compatible with Dolby Audio) ensure that the sound side of things is well taken care of, without the need to buy separate speakers.

Connectivity is impressive too, with two HDMI ports provided as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 for fast wireless streaming and downloads.

Yaber Projector T2 and T2 Keith Haring Edition (36% saving)

The Yaber Projector T2 lets you take your movie nights further afield. Battery-powered (with 2.5 hours of use on a full charge) and just 2.5kg in weight, it has a built-in handle and adjustable stand to make porting it around your home – or to a friend’s house, or on a camping trip – as easy as pie.

The T2’s 1080p, 450 ANSI lumens image can run from 40in to 120in in size. Auto keystone correction and auto focus streamlines the setup, a built-in JBL speaker provides surprisingly powerful sound (including Dolby Audio) and connectivity includes HDMI, USB and Wi-Fi 6.

There’s also a version of the T2 emblazoned with Keith Haring’s iconic 1980s pop artwork. There is a separately available smart TV dongle adding Google TV and support for over 7000 apps.

Yaber Projector L2s (44% saving)

Compact and quiet, the Yaber L2s is a beautifully minimalist projector available also available in two muted Pantone colours: Lunar Rock and Misty White. Offering a 1080p Full HD picture up to 150in in size, with 700 ANSI lumens brightness, it’s very easy to live with: just whip it out of the cupboard when needed and, thanks to its auto-calibration features and built-on pair of 8W JBL speakers, it requires very little in the way of setup.

There’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on board, plus HDMI and USB connectivity for hooking up consoles, Blu-ray players and more. An entry-level model that’s currently available at a massive reduction.

And Yaber’s Black Friday deals don’t end there. Three further projectors have had their prices slashed for the Season of Savings: the Yaber Projector K2s (a 27% reduction, dropping from £429.99 to £311.25); the Yaber Projector V12 (a 37% saving, from £379.99 to £239.20; use code V1244JEV); and the Yaber Projector V9 (a 31% saving, from £219 to £151).

So, if you’ve been itching to give your home entertainment setup a boost in time for the festive period, don’t delay; check out Yaber’s Black Friday offers and bag yourself a great deal on some big-screen action today.