Infinix ZERO 40: tailor-made for vlogging

Phones have had cameras for a long time now, but few have made such strides in pro-level mobile vlogging capabilities as the Infinix ZERO 40 5G. It’s the only smartphone in its class in which all the front and rear cameras are capable of recording video at 4K resolution and a 60FPS frame rate, making use of the company’s ProStable tech to create a smooth, professional-looking result with both optical and electronic image stabilisation.

Its cameras are high-res too, with the front and rear ultrawide cameras boasting 50MP sensors, while the main, wide-angle rear camera lens sits on top of a pixel-packed 108MP unit that’s large for a smartphone sensor in this class. They all utilise phase-detection autofocus to keep your photos and videos sharp, and there’s a triple-LED flash to illuminate atmospheric night shots.

The Infinix ZERO 40 5G features a 3D-curved 6.78in 10-bit AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2436 resolution that’s capable of displaying 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut favoured by videographers. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and with its peak brightness of 1300 nits, you’ll be able to see what’s going on even when outdoors or under strong studio lighting.

The power to perform

Powering all this is the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, an eight-core SoC that offers one particularly fast core backed by three slightly lower-power units, then four more efficient cores to do the background work without draining the 5,000mAh battery too much. There’s 12GB of RAM as standard, with the ability to use 24GB of extended RAM and as much as 512GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage to hold all your video files. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of speedy Wi-Fi 6E, so you’ll have a smooth connection in an online video meeting and you’ll be able to upload your vlogging footage more quickly for editing in the cloud.

There are further camera enhancements baked into the Infinix ZERO 40 5G that make vlogging easier, whatever you’re trying to capture. Enabling HDR allows you to adjust the video image in real time, helping avoid scenes that are too dark or too bright, while dual-camera recording means you can film an event and add your own commentary at the same time. There are also creative settings to try, such as long exposure mode for creating light trails, video portrait bokeh to blur the background when talking to the camera and really making your subject pop. Three built-in microphones provide precise directional sound capture too, as well as effective noise reduction.

Infinix’ unique four-step blogging process begins with its AI voice assistant, Folax. It helps you to translate your ideas and draft scripts so that you begin your vlogging session in the strongest possible way. Step two is the recording itself, where the ZERO 40’s powerful camera array comes into its own. Step three is post-production, which thanks to AI and pre-designed templates is now easier than ever on the Infinix ZERO 40. The final step is broadcasting, with a one-tap share feature that allows users to quickly post their finished vlogs to social platforms.

The Infinix ZERO 40 integrates AI into almost every step of the content creation process, with an AI camera shutter that intelligently adjusts the shutter speed based on motion detection, an AI eraser that can instantly remove unwanted objects from photos with a simple swipe, a one-tap cutout feature that will easily cut out the highlights from an image, transforming them into stickers or standalone images that can be saved and shared with ease. Then there’s smart image search, which locates the desired photo among a cluttered album of captures through recognition of search terms.

Works with GoPro, and AI

And if action cameras are more your thing, Infinix has teamed up with GoPro to create a seamless fusion of technologies, meaning you can adjust a connected GoPro’s settings from the ZERO 40’s camera app without needing to use a thirdparty app.

And of course, this wouldn’t be a 2024 smartphone without some sort of AI integration, and the ZERO 40 uses it to enhance your creativity. You can add finishing touches to your vlogs by tapping a button and choosing a template, before the AI automatically detects the highlights of your video and creates an exceptional final result. AI is present in Raw HDR capture mode, where it’s used to restore colour and detail into images that may be washed out or soft, such as those taken in low light, where the adjustable flash intensity and Super Night mode mean highlights and shadows don’t dominate the image.

“Developing the perfect camera and features for vlogging is one of the major trends in smartphone development today. With this in mind, we’ve created a flagship smartphone equipped with front and rear 4K ProStable video recording. Our goal is to elevate smartphone video recording to pro-level quality, empowering everyone to become the cinematographer of their own life,” says Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.

The Infinix ZERO 40 is available in a range of colours, including Violet Garden, designed in collaboration with WGSN, the world’s leading consumer trend forecaster. This exclusive scheme captures the essence of violets blooming in the morning light, fresh with dew, symbolising the start of a new day and the promise of hope. It’s almost a shame to keep it in a protective case. Other colours include Moving Titanium and Rock Black.

The ultra-slim Infinix ZERO 40 also includes design features that would more often be seen on a flagship phone, with a classic linear design language and curved step-ring design around the rear camera cluster. Its aesthetics ensure visual balance and evenly distributed weight, while the curved screen edges provide a comfortable grip and perfect hand-feel.

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a tech brand that delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design and outstanding performance. With the ZERO 40 smartphone range, it has created a phone with features that are ideal for vlogging and other creative uses, while managing to stay slim, light and attractive. The future is very much now.