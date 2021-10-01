How TCL has created a new generation of TV with Mini LED

When you invest in a new television, you’re almost certainly investing in one of two types of display tech: OLED or LCD.

OLED, despite being regarded as a high-performance technology, accounts for just three percent of TV sales worldwide. The overwhelming majority of the world’s new tellies are powered by LED LCD tech – and it’s getting better all the time. While OLED hasn’t fundamentally changed in a decade, LCD has been lavished with the likes of local dimming, Quantum Dot and Mini LED backlighting, all of which have led (no pun intended) to big, eye-pleasing gains in picture quality.

TCL has been right at the forefront of the push to perfect LED LCD display tech, launching the TCL 8-Series – the world’s first TV powered by over 25,000 micro-meter class Mini LEDs – in 2019.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. First things first: what is Mini LED, and why is it such a huge deal for image quality?