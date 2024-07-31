Hisense PX3-PRO: The world’s first Ultra Short throw projector to receive ‘Designed for Xbox’ certification

When it comes to laser innovation, Hisense has impeccable form – not to mention a staggering 2500-plus patent applications. The company’s Laser Display technology delivers vivid, realistic 4K images across an immense projection size, adjustable from 80 to 150in to create incredible viewing experiences, and is one of the most ground-breaking home cinema products around.

With cutting-edge features such as the TriChroma Triple Laser Light technology (which uses three discrete lasers Red, Blue and Green to create an incredibly wide color gamut), these Laser Cinemas offer remarkably high accuracy which creates a life-like viewing experience.

That eye for originality and invention shows no signs of dimming. Earlier this year Hisense unveiled a new projector, the Hisense PX3-PRO Laser Cinema which comes with an added boon for gamers: it is part of Microsoft’s ‘Designed for Xbox Limited Series’ programme.

Wearing that badge means that they work beautifully in tandem with Xbox consoles, providing a slick and secure experience that makes the most of these gaming machines’ immense power. Imagine coming home and powering up your Xbox. The screen lights up, and you are instantly transported to another world where stress melts away, and excitement fills the air. The feeling you get is immense.

The PX3-PRO ‘Designed for Xbox Limited Series’ certification will bring the gaming community an unparalleled experience with an adjustable 80 to 150in screen size that consumers can enjoy at home for an eye-friendly, true-to-life color and immersive gaming environment.

The Hisense PX3-PRO Laser Cinema uses the aforementioned true-to-life TriChroma tech, with its split red, green and blue lasers able to produce 110% of the BT.2020 set of color specifications. That’s even wider than the color gamut required for HDR, and about as close to an IMAX cinema experience as you can get in your living room – especially as the picture can go all the way to 150in in size. In fact, the screen supports IMAX Enhanced for selected movies, allowing for expanded aspect ratios for a true blockbuster experience.

Hisense PX3-PRO Laser Cinema is Certified as ‘Designed for Xbox Limited Series’

Games will also benefit from the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which cuts down on input lag by turning off any unnecessary picture processing – and does so without needing any input (no pun intended) from the user. There’s a fast gaming experience where the lowest latency is 12ms. MEMC can be activated to improve picture quality without compromising the delay, providing a blur-free experience.

Hisense PX3-PRO

The PX3-PRO gives you an immersive gaming experience from 80 to 150in. Under 2K or 1080p resolution, gamers have access to a faster, smoother refresh rate that goes all the way to 240 high refresh rate, enjoying slickest experience possible. Perfect for quick-moving shooters and other twitchy action games, in other words.

Ultra Short Throw Technology of Hisense PX3-PRO Laser Cinema

The PX3-PRO supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, offering 3000 lumens of brightness and has a 3000:1 native contrast, allowing it to serve up a clear, punchy image even in relatively bright ambient light conditions. Movie fans who want to recreate the cinematic experience at home can take advantage of its Filmmaker Mode setting. Endorsed by the likes of Martin Scorsese, James Cameron and Ang Lee, this disables all post-processing to present the image as the director and cinematographer intended.

3000 ANSI Lumens Brightness of Hisense PX3-PRO Laser Cinema

Eye comfort is also important, too. With zero harmful blue light emissions, Laser Cinema sets the stage for incredibly comfortable binge-watching sessions, and seamlessly integrating comfort into every viewing experience.

The PX3-PRO also has a great throw ratio, too. To maximise space at home, when using 100in projection, the distance from the PX3-PRO to the wall is 21.6cm – an impressive 10cm less than the last generation of the product.

The new model sounds ideal for anyone with “massively revamp my home entertainment setup” as their summertime plan. Whether you’re a gamer, a Netflix binge-watcher or a cineaste looking to create the perfect movie experience at home, Hisense’s 2024 laser projectors are focussed on delivering. Check out the Hisense website for more info on these and the company’s entire home entertainment range.