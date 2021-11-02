D-link’s EAGLE PRO AI Series: next-gen Wi-Fi

You and your family no doubt spend a lot of time online, whether that’s chatting with friends and relatives, working on projects with colleagues or sitting back for some movie-streaming chillout time. So it’s vital that you have a home Wi-Fi network you can rely on in terms of speed and stability, even with dozens of devices connected.

Enter the EAGLE PRO AI Series from D-Link: next-generation devices designed to make your home Wi-Fi as fast and as smart as it can possibly be.

Hot mesh

Not only will these devices get wireless internet into every corner of your home, but they’ll manage bandwidth intelligently to make sure everything from your phone to your games console stays online with the best speeds possible.

At the centre of the network sits the dual-band D-Link R15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Smart Router, featuring the latest Wi-Fi 6 tech. It can serve up maximum speeds of 1500Mbps across as much as 230 square metres, which is enough for the majority of users.

It’s backed up by the M15 mesh nodes, which you can dot around your home to blanket it in speedy Wi-Fi. Any corners or floors that were previously out of range of your router, or where you had slow and unstable connections, will be brought right up to speed.

Completing the series is the E15 range extender, which couldn’t be any simpler to use: just plug it into a spare wall socket in any part of the home where you’re struggling to get a strong signal, and it will boost the range of the Wi-Fi being broadcast by your router.

The R15, M15 and E15 gadgets are designed to work together, so you can mix and match to come up with the configuration that suits you best.

Crisp packets

Behind the scenes there’s a whole lot of smart optimisation happening. The R15 router intelligently ensures the fastest speeds are always being automatically delivered to you, so you can load websites & watch videos in a snap. The built-in AI Wi-Fi Optimiser continuously connects you to the best Wi-Fi channel, while AI Traffic Optimiser prioritises your most critical internet usage for optimal online experience and stability

And the R15, M15 and E15 can also recognise different types of internet use. If you’re deep in an online gaming session that’s likely to need more Wi-Fi capacity than the smart light that’s connected upstairs, for example, D-Link’s tech can spot that and make the necessary adjustments.

Security is also an important part of the setup: this kit supports the latest WPA3 protocols and offers 128-bit encryption to make it virtually impossible for anyone to snoop on your internet traffic.

Easy, lover

Despite all of these advanced features, the EAGLE PRO AI Series remains very simple to use – even if you’ve no experience managing network devices. Everything is handled through the smartphone app; all you need to do is plug in the hardware and follow the prompts on screen. Whether you want to see which devices are connected to Wi-Fi or how much bandwidth you’ve used up this week, the app can tell you.

Add in a host of other useful features – including parental access settings, guest networks, integration with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice commands, and smart notifications delivered straight to your phone whenever there’s a problem with the network – and it’s an all-round package that’s hard to beat.

