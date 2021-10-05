Bike seen, bike safe: Smart safety for cyclists with Curve Bike light & GPS tracker

Curve Bike light & GPS tracker is designed to give you confidence as you ride. Easily clipping to your bike’s seatpost, it helps you feel safer on the roads and connected to your bike when you’re not.

With an ultrabright LED, Curve bike tracker can ride with you day or night. Change light modes to suit the road you’re riding by pressing the power button and choose from blink, pulsate or solid beams. Turn the light on or off remotely using the app or twist the light onto the tracker and it’ll turn on automatically.

Curve bike tracker is sleek, durable and waterproof (IP67 certified). Plus, it’s got a security bolt to help prevent theft. If you can’t find your bike when it’s parked, use the app to make Curve bike tracker play a sound.